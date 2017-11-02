Feature Story
Exclusive: Woody The Great Talks ‘Stories With Kev’, Best Advice He Got From Kevin Hart & More

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Source: John Sciulli / Getty


When it comes to comedic star power, Woody McClain is up next and there’s no doubt about it.

We were first introduced to the star back in February when he killed the role of Bobby Brown in BET’s New Edition Story, but McClain is not just some actor in search of his next roles. The South Carolina native has decided to take his talents behind the camera and create hilarious content the will shift the way people view comedy today.

 

We spoke with Woody about his newest project, Stories With Kev, in which he stars as comedy king Kevin Hart and tells hilarious stories from Kev’s point of view.

 

If that doesn’t grab your attention, then maybe the fact the K. Hart himself is producing the epic series will get you to tune in.

On Coming Up With The Concept For “Stories With Kev”

The concept came from when I use to do 15 second videos. I just wanted to do something different. At first it started out with Plies. I started using Plies videos to make these stories and I just wanted to do something bigger. I first heard Kevin Hart’s stand up randomly while watching tv and I was like “Yo this is the perfect story.” So the next day, I got my team together and we just filmed it and posted it. The next day it had like 20 million views on it.

On Going From Acting To Creating Content

Vine had a lot to do with that. I started with Vine videos and creating my own content. So I’ve always had the urge to make something dope. I wanted to create something new and dope for my peers. And that’s what I’m perfecting now.

On How Going Viral Has Helped His Content

Right now we live in a society of proof. If you can prove that something is great, then they can see it. [Kevin’s] guy Wayne hit me up and said Kevin would like to meet you. That’s when I went down there and met Kevin. The rest is history.

Advice He’d Give To Aspiring Creatives

Be yourself. Stay true to you. Stay consistent. Stay thinking outside the box. You don’t have to follow someone else’s lane. We all have our own

Best Advice He Got From Kevin Hart

The only person that can mess up my career is me. And no matter what I do now I always remember that.

On whether or not he speaks to Bobby Brown

Nah. I haven’t talked to Bobby since the BET Awards. It was a lot of fun.

 

Catch Stories With Kev every Friday exclusively on LaughOutLoud.com and Laugh Out Loud mobile app, available on iOS and Android.

Check out an exclusive clip of the series when you hit the flip.

 

