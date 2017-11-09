Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series About Laurieann Gibson’s Life

Mary J. Blige continues to prove that you can’t keep a good woman down. Despite enduring one of the messiest celebrity divorces in recent years, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has multiple projects on her plate, including producing an upcoming dance drama series for FOX.
With her new album Strength of a Woman, starring in the critically-acclaimed film Mudbound slated to dominate awards season and now producing a new series for FOX, Mary J. Blige is a very busy lady these days. As reported by Deadline, MJB is teaming up with FOX to produce a drama series based on the life of famed choreographer Laurieann Gibson titled 8 Count. Gibson has been a legendary choreographer for over 25 years, working with the likes of Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Danity Kane, Katy Perry and more.
Via Deadline:
Written by Johnson, ‘8 Count’ is a music-fueled drama that follows a young choreographer who, in order to redeem her damaged reputation in the cutthroat music/dance world, must invest in an up-and-coming singer, who also has one last shot at stardom.
Johnson will executive produce with The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Joe Earley, Gibson, and Blige, who will also serve as a Music Advisor to the project.
This is Fox’s third high-profile dance drama buy this season. The network also gave a script commitment plus penalty to hip-hop drama ‘Take It From The Top’ (working title) inspired by choreographer Fatima Robinson’s life, from producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron and to ‘Shine,’ an hourlong dance drama from producer Marc Platt and ‘Step Up’ creator Duane Adler.
While 8 Count will be Mary’s first foray into television, aside from a few guest appearances on TV shows, Laurieann Gibson is quite familiar with the medium. Fans likely remember her onscreen credits from multiple seasons of MTV’s Making the Band, BET’s Born to Dance and currently on the Lifetime hit Dance Moms.
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
SAY WHAT?! Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment
Terry Crews Filed A Police Report Against Hollywood Exec Who Allegedly Groped Him
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37