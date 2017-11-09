Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series About Laurieann Gibson’s Life

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series About Laurieann Gibson’s Life

The drama is just one of three upcoming danicing series' FOX has planned.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted November 9, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment

Mary J. Blige continues to prove that you can’t keep a good woman down. Despite enduring one of the messiest celebrity divorces in recent years, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has multiple projects on her plate, including producing an upcoming dance drama series for FOX.

With her new album Strength of a Woman, starring in the critically-acclaimed film Mudbound slated to dominate awards season and now producing a new series for FOX, Mary J. Blige is a very busy lady these days. As reported by Deadline, MJB is teaming up with FOX to produce a drama series based on the life of famed choreographer Laurieann Gibson titled 8 Count. Gibson has been a legendary choreographer for over 25 years, working with the likes of Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Danity Kane, Katy Perry and more.

Via Deadline:

Written by Johnson, 8 Count’ is a music-fueled drama that follows a young choreographer who, in order to redeem her damaged reputation in the cutthroat music/dance world, must invest in an up-and-coming singer, who also has one last shot at stardom.

Johnson will executive produce with The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Joe Earley, Gibson, and Blige, who will also serve as a Music Advisor to the project.

This is Fox’s third high-profile dance drama buy this season. The network also gave a script commitment plus penalty to hip-hop drama ‘Take It From The Top’ (working title) inspired by choreographer Fatima Robinson’s life, from producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron and to ‘Shine,’ an hourlong dance drama from producer Marc Platt and ‘Step Up’ creator Duane Adler.

While 8 Count will be Mary’s first foray into television, aside from a few guest appearances on TV shows, Laurieann Gibson is quite familiar with the medium. Fans likely remember her onscreen credits from multiple seasons of MTV’s Making the Band, BET’s Born to Dance and currently on the Lifetime hit Dance Moms.

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

SAY WHAT?! Mariah Carey Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Terry Crews Filed A Police Report Against Hollywood Exec Who Allegedly Groped Him

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series About Laurieann Gibson’s Life

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos