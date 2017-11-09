Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

‘LHHH’ Star Moniece Slaughter’s Brother Believes He’s Engaged To Rihanna

Moniece and family appear on 'Dr. Phil' to get help for the brother, who believes he's produced for Beyonce and engaged to Rihanna.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

9th Annual Manifest Your Destiny Toy Drive And Fundraiser - Arrivals

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty


We got a glimpse of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter’s dysfunctional relationship with her mother Marla every Monday on VH1 and now we’re getting a deeper look at the dynamics between her brother DJ and family on the latest episode of Dr. Phil.

Moniece and family think DJ is delusional and fear his unpredictable behavior. “DJ’s behavior is bizarre,” says Marla. “He’s been filmed walking around the streets in our neighborhood completely nude.”

Its some Deep Issues in their family #monieceslaughter#familydrama#familyproblems#drphil#earlypost

A post shared by Monekafarr50@gmail.com (@juicynewsyouaintknow_monews) on

According to the family, DJ talks to himself and believes he is a messiah. “I want to call myself King David,” DJ said. “I’m an inspirational messenger.”

DJ apparently also thinks he’s engaged to Rihanna and produced an album for Beyonce.

#PressPlay: Swipe to see #MonieceSlaughter of #LHHH on #DRPhil discussing her brother’s #MentalHealth

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Moniece banned DJ from her home because of his “sexual perversions” and dangerous antics. Despite the dramatics (including Moniece walking off stage), DJ’s condition shines a spotlight on mental health issues in Black men. We commend DJ for allowing himself to get help when so many others suffer in silence.

The show premiered last night, click to find out when you can watch it.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Love &amp; Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star Moniece Slaughter Talks Custody Drama With Lil Fizz

‘LHHHS4’ Reunion Recap: Hopefully We’re Done With Cisco And Zell Swag Forevuh

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading ‘LHHH’ Star Moniece Slaughter’s Brother Believes He’s Engaged To Rihanna

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos