‘LHHH’ Star Moniece Slaughter’s Brother Believes He’s Engaged To Rihanna

We got a glimpse of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter’s dysfunctional relationship with her mother Marla every Monday on VH1 and now we’re getting a deeper look at the dynamics between her brother DJ and family on the latest episode of Dr. Phil.
Moniece and family think DJ is delusional and fear his unpredictable behavior. “DJ’s behavior is bizarre,” says Marla. “He’s been filmed walking around the streets in our neighborhood completely nude.”
Moniece banned DJ from her home because of his “sexual perversions” and dangerous antics. Despite the dramatics (including Moniece walking off stage), DJ’s condition shines a spotlight on mental health issues in Black men. We commend DJ for allowing himself to get help when so many others suffer in silence.
