‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Won’t Stand For Fanatics Harassing The Cast

Four more days! Go check out my new interview @thenewpotato while you wait. A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

That moment when a whole child has to put you in your place.

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard hopped on Twitter yesterday to back down some of the show’s more overzealous “fans.” After becoming aware that his castmates were being harassed online and IRL, he addressed the issue in a tweet directed at fanatics. “Hey everybody! I don’t wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but if you are forreal you will not harass my friends, or co-workers. Y’all know who you are,” the 14-year-old wrote on his personal account.

Hey everybody! I don't wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but if you are for real you will not harass my friends, or co-workers. Ya'll know who you are. — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) November 8, 2017

Why I even have to tweet that, I don't know. Anyone who calls themselves a "fan" and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous. Think b4 ya type boiiii — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) November 8, 2017

Frustrated as all get out, he followed up with another message, because why is this even an issue in the first place, amirite? “Why I even have to tweet that, I don’t know. Anyone who calls themselves a ‘fan’ and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous. Think b4 ya type boiiii,” he wrote and the whole internet felt him on that one.

He really should not have to say that https://t.co/K18fGC4fYN — Hannah 🌌 (@nerd_girl_hanna) November 9, 2017

it's sad that we live in a world where a minor has to act like an adult because adults are harassing minors. https://t.co/v8tVnWokol — corvo (@SpringofCourage) November 9, 2017

Really sad a kid celeb has to say this, just because of a love for acting. They're people first, public figures second. https://t.co/TOrs050U2c — Hyacinth🌹👉🤛 (@HarryCornish1) November 9, 2017

The fact that a child has to say this to grown-ass adults is wild https://t.co/LTEYIlR5fB — Sarah (@art_ticulate) November 9, 2017

Stranger Things is a Netflix original that tells the story of a kid who goes missing in a town haunted by supernatural forces, government experiments, and a very odd girl. Get into it and please, leave the kids alone.