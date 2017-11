Problems Women Still Face In The Work Place

Your browser does not support iframes.

Women today still face problems in the workplace when they’re asked about their relationship status or assigned domestic work for the office. Russ and the team go through a list of things that happen to women. Any of these ever happen to you before?

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

[sailthru_widget fields=”email” sailthru_list=”Russ Parr Subscribers

Also On 100.3: