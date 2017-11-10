Roy Moore Accused of Having a Sexual Encounter with a 14-Year-Old Girl When He Was Younger

The Washington Post has published an explosive story on Alabama’s GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore , who has been accused of sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1979. A woman named Leigh Corfman, now 53, detailed how Moore approached her and her mother outside of a courthouse before a custody hearing, and that he offered to wait outside with her, telling her mother, “Oh, you don’t want her to go in there and hear all that.”

Once alone with the Corfman, Moore allegedly gave her his phone number and days later, he picked her up near her home, unbeknownst to her mother. Corfman says that at first she found the attention from an adult flattering, but when Moore took her home to his house — which she says was “far away” — she realized that she was in over her head. She claims that in Moore’s home they kissed and he touched her over her bra and underwear, but when he put her hand on his erect penis through his underwear she panicked and asked to be taken home.

The two did not have sexual intercourse, however under Alabama law, any kind of sexual contact between a person over 19 and a child 12 to 16 years old constitutes as misdemeanor second-degree sexual abuse, which is punishable by up to one year in jail.

In addition to Corfman, the Post spoke with three other women who claim Moore pursued them as teens when he was in his early 30s, however none of the women had sexual contact with Moore:

Wendy Miller says she was 14 and working as a Santa’s helper at the Gadsden Mall when Moore first approached her, and 16 when he asked her on dates, which her mother forbade. Debbie Wesson Gibson says she was 17 when Moore spoke to her high school civics class and asked her out on the first of several dates that did not progress beyond kissing. Gloria Thacker Deason says she was an 18-year-old cheerleader when Moore began taking her on dates that included bottles of Mateus Rosé wine. The legal drinking age in Alabama was 19.

