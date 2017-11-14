Feature Story
Tyrese To Represent Himself In Court?

Tyrese has hours to find a new attorney before his next court hearing.

Written By: Nia Noelle

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


There is word that Tyrese will have to represent himself in court unless he can find a new attorney.

After weeks of troubling behavior on Instagram and in real life, Tyrese could be heading to court alone. According to Page Six, sources close to the singer/actor have let it slip that his attorney, Levich Ross, has left him. Supposedly, Ross filed for substitution of attorney, putting Tyrese in a precarious situation at a bad moment.  His former attorney has offered no comment on the matter at this time.

Tyrese and his ex-wife, Norma, are due in court on Tuesday (that’s tomorrow) for another court hearing. It’s possible that he could find another lawyer by the time the proceedings begin. However, it is just as likely that Tyrese may be left to represent himself.

Norma is requesting that a judge give her a permanent restraining order against Tyrese; she claims that he beat their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. He’s publicly broken down about being separated from his daughter, and he’s even flown a banner over Shayla’s school in an attempt to connect with her.

Although Tyrese has been nearly hysterical about the lack of access to his daughter, he recently pass up a court-approved visit with her to go on a trip. It’s unclear how that may affect the outcome of the hearing.

Photos