Ex Banana Republic Employee Files $1 Million Lawsuit, Company Said Her Braids Were ‘Too Urban’

Apparently black hair continues to bother “others,” an issue that also continues to trickle down into work environments. It’s being reported that one of the world’s biggest retails chains, Banana Republic, is facing a $1 million lawsuit for discriminating against a black former employee’s hair.
In a new report from TMZ, 19-year-old Destiny Tompkins was allegedly fired from her job at the Banana Republic in White Plains, New York after she started wearing her hair in long box braids. Her bosses reportedly complained that she didn’t fit the company image and that her hair was “too urban” and she was removed from the work schedule.
Via TMZ:
In docs, obtained by TMZ, [Destiny] says the store manager, who is white, approached her and told her that her braids were “too urban” and “unkempt” and didn’t go with BR’s image. Destiny interpreted that as “too black.”
Destiny says she refused to change her hairstyle, and was taken off the store’s work schedule. While she wasn’t officially fired, she effectively was because she didn’t get any shifts.
After she vented on Facebook … Destiny says BR honchos fired the store manager. Destiny’s suing BR’s corporate office, as well as the store and regional managers, for at least $1 million.
It’s so ironic that black hair only causes an issue when it’s worn by black people. When other races embrace hairstyles that are traditionally featured on us, they are seen as hip, trendy and cutting edge, but when we rock them we’re considered unprofessional. Give me a break!
