R. Kelly Caught On Camera Making Fun Of Autistic Fan Outside Nightclub

R. Kelly is caught on camera making fun of an autistic fan outside a LA nightclub.

It appears R Kelly might be in some hot water again. According to a clip that TMZ obtained, the Chicago singer bullied an autistic fan into singing one of his songs, then made fun of him and accused him of being high on Percocet. As a result, Kellz might have himself a lawsuit on his hands.

So apparently R. Kelly ran into a fan named Lenny Felix outside a nightclub in Los Angeles the other night. In the clip, you can see Lenny was visibly star struck by running into the R&B singer, and Kelly decided to abuse his power and bait the autistic fan to sing one of his songs, most notably “I Believe I Can Fly.”

Finish this story [here]

 

