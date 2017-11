Singer Major Believes Power Is In Our Truth

Your browser does not support iframes.

There’s not a whole lot of honesty in the world today and that can make life really hard. However, singer Major has a new song out called Honest that looks to bring back honesty to the world.

“I mean the power is in your truth,” explained Major about his song. “I have a lyric in the song where it says, ‘I’ve been trying to be perfection when broken is what makes us human.’”

As people, we try really hard to be perfect and forget that we’re only human and that we make mistakes. Major encourages everyone, “to just be cool. The definition of cool is the unapologetic embrace of your uniqueness.”

