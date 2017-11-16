Feature Story
Kim Kardashian Accidentally Reveals The Sex of Baby #3 on Ellen

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Balmain : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016

Kim Kardashian made an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres show and she accidentally spilled the tea on what the sex of baby number three that is on the way via surrogate.

Over the weekend Kim threw a gorgeous cherry blossom and tea themed baby shower and was telling Ellen all about it and how she wanted to include North.  Well in that conversation Kim accidentally announced with the sex of baby number three is….



 

 

If there’s one thing Kim and Kanye do well is they make adorable children!  Congrats to Kim and Kanye on the new mini me!


Photos