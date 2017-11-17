Feature Story
Mary J. Blige Listens To Her Own Music To Get Through Heartache

Written By: Nia Noelle

Dee Rees’ Netflix feature film Mudbound is being lauded as an epic racial tale as it generates Oscar buzz with each it touches. The ensemble cast, Mary J. Blige, Jason Mitchell, Carey Mulligan and Garrett Hedlund, deliver riveting performances that will pierce the depths of your humanity and leave you gripping your heart through your chest.

Our Senior Entertainment Editor Shamika Sanders got the opportunity to sit down with the cast, who opened up about the importance of the film in current times.

Mary, who is going through a public divorce, also revealed she listens to her song In The Mean Time off her No More Drama album to get through the heartache she’s feeling.

Mudbound premieres on Netflix tomorrow.

