Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot In New Orleans

We knew it was coming soon and reports are circling that tennis champ Serena Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian finally said: “I do!”

Her sister Venus Williams and some of her biggest friends like LaLa Anthony, Beyonce, Ciara and more were spotted in New Orleans walking into a reception.

What a beautiful and loving couple @nicoleariparker @boriskodjoe 💜🖤 #nola #serenawilliams #lovetailzz A post shared by TattleTailzz (@tattle_tailzz) on Nov 17, 2017 at 5:14am PST

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight that the guest were all asked to dress according to the theme, which no one has yet to confirm what the theme is. However, there are many photos circling the internet on what looks like to be a classic NOLA celebration style reception.

Celebrities including Beyonce,Jay Z,Kim Kardashian,Anna Wintour & New Edition graced tennis star #SerenaWilliams’s “Beauty and the Beast”-themed wedding in #NewOrleans A post shared by chakams (@chakams) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:24am PST

Guests at the wedding of Serena Williams were given replicas of her 23 grand slam titles as wedding gifts at her extravagant star studded event in New Orleans yesterday. #SerenaWilliams A post shared by SportsMax TV (@sportsmaxtv) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:41am PST

Massive congratulations to @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian on their wedding! 💘 We're so excited for you and wish you all the blessings in the world. 🌷 ▪️ 📸 via @dailymail A post shared by DWHA Magazine (@dwhamagazine) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:13am PST

Sounds like the fun has only started. We will keep you updated once more details emerge.

