T-Pain’s Top 21 Songs: Collaborations, Remixes & All!

T-Pain's Best 21 Songs
1. Buy U A Drank (ft. Yung Joc)Source:Giphy.com 1 of 21
2. Blame It (Jamie Foxx ft T-Pain)Source:Giphy.com 2 of 21
3. Bartender (ft. Akon)Source:Giphy.com 3 of 21
4. I'm In Love With A StripperSource:Giphy.com 4 of 21
5. Chopped N Skrewed (ft. Ludacris)Source:Giphy.com 5 of 21
6. Shawty (Plies ft. T-Pain)Source:Giphy.com 6 of 21
7. Low (Flo Rida ft. T-Pain)7 of 21
8. Kiss Kiss (Chris Brown ft. T-Pain)Source:Giphy.com 8 of 21
9. I'm SprungSource:Giphy.com 9 of 21
10. All I Do Is Win (DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris, T-Pain Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross)Source:Giphy.com 10 of 21
11. I'm So Hood (DJ Khaled ft. T-Pain, Trick Daddy, Rick Ross & Plies)Source:Giphy.com 11 of 21
12. Good Life (Kanye West ft. T-PainSource:Giphy.com 12 of 21
13. One More Drink (Ludacris ft. T-Pain)Source:Giphy.com 13 of 21
14. I'm A Flirt (R. Kelly ft. T.I. and T-Pain)Source:Giphy.com 14 of 21
15. Got Money (Lil Wayne ft. T-Pain)Source:Giphy.com 15 of 21
16. Up Down (ft. B.O.B.)Source:Giphy.com 16 of 21
17. ChurchSource:Giphy.com 17 of 21
18. Shanty Get Loose (Lil Mama ft. Chris Brown and T-Pain)Source:Giphy.com 18 of 21
19. Freeze (ft. Chris Brown)Source:Giphy.com 19 of 21
20. The Boss (Rick Ross ft. T-Pain)Source:Giphy.com 20 of 21
21. Close To You (Dreezy ft T-Pain)Source:Giphy.com 21 of 21
It was back in 2011, when we got T-Pain’s last album, and after six-year wait, T-Pain has completed his fifth solo studio album, Oblivion, and it is available right now.
However, before you enjoy his new album, we encourage you to take a look back at T-Pain’s top 21 songs of all time, including collaborations, remixes and all!
Singers & Rappers Turned Actors
