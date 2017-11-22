CNN’s Angela Rye Reportedly Receiving Death Threats Tied To Dates With Common

CNN’s Angela Rye Reportedly Receiving Death Threats Tied To Dates With Common

Via | HotNewHipHop

ngela Rye has been getting death threats this year which ties in boyfriend Common.

Back in September, Common & CNN reporter Angela Rye decided to officially make their relationship public after showing up to the Creative Arts Emmy and posing on the red carpet together. However since then, it appears Angela has been receiving death threats sent her way and TMZ reports some if it is tied in with her dating Chicago emcee & actor Common.

According to court docs, Rye said she’s received annoying, harassing and threatening messages on her phone, social media and email. She says at first they were just annoying and derogatory, but then got scary and serious when the sender got more specific.

Finish this story [here]

 

Photos