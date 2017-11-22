Singer and Actor David Cassidy Dead at 67

After a battle with dementia, and organ failure 70’s icon David Cassidy has passed away in a Florida hospital surrounded by close friends and family.

His publicist JoAnn Geffen confirmed in a statement, “On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

Cassidy rose to fame in the early 70’s and became a household name by staring as in “The Partridge Family” as Keith Partridge. Cassidy is most know for his hits “I Write the Songs” and “C’mon Get Happy”. Cassidy also made a name for himself on Broadway and even returned to television a time or two.

Cassidy is survived by his son Beau Cassidy, daughter Katie Cassidy.