Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

V. Bozeman & Timothy Bloom Usher In The Holidays With ‘Christmas Time On The Black Hand Side’

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 39 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Christmas On The Black Hand Side EP

Source: Christmas On The Black Hand Side / Christmas On The Black Hand Side

Empire actress/soul songstress V. Bozeman combined forces with Grammy award-winning artist Timothy Bloom to deliver a new staple, Christmas On The Black Hand Side.

Bozeman and Bloom offer their own renditions of timeless goodies like It’s Cold Outside and and the next single off the EP, Mistletoe Hanging.

MUST LISTEN: Exclusive: Listen To Timothy Bloom’s New Holiday Duet With V. Bozeman, ‘Mistletoe Hanging’

“I think doing a Christmas EP now just makes sense. Timothy and I haven’t serviced our fans with a body of work till now,” V. Bozeman said about the EP. “I think Christmas is the perfect occasion for that. Especially how we do Christmas. With soul… That’s me and Timothy…. That’s what our fans want. For me I think what we’re bringing our fans is a different approach to Christmas. They’re timeless soulful original Christmas tracks. It’s not your typical album full of Christmas covers. This body of work is unique. The production, lyrical context will stand the test of time.”

“In these times people need a different perspective of what its really like in these inner cities, on any special “Holiday”, It’s cold outside in these streets. We wanted to warm the people up with love through song… It’s our gift to our fans,” Timothy adds.

The collection of modern Christmas classics will become a family favorite and go-to soundtrack for holiday dinner.

Listen to Christmas On The Black Hand Side:

Check out some BTS footage from the EP, below:

RELATED STORIES:

5 Celebrities We’re Inviting To Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With Family This Thanksgiving

5 Ways You and Your Family Can Give Back During the Holidays

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading V. Bozeman & Timothy Bloom Usher In The Holidays With ‘Christmas Time On The Black Hand Side’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos