HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Marjorie Harvey Spotted Wearing The Chanel x ADIDAS x Pharrell

The shoes are a hot item for the season. They were only offered on a lottery basis via the Chanel pop-up at Colette in Paris. 500 shoes were released and they cost $1,000EUR or approximately $1,160USD. The shoes are now being resold online for as much as $35,000.
She paired the shoes with an athleisure ensemble, including black pants, a white t-shirt with black inscription, a zip-up jacket, and her hair in a long slicked back ponytail.
Beauties, we have to know: do these $35K shoes give her enough outfit the bang for the buck?
Continue reading TREND REPORT: From Stylish Sock Boots To Fashion With A Message, Discover The Top 8 Trends For Fall/Winter 2017
TREND REPORT: From Stylish Sock Boots To Fashion With A Message, Discover The Top 8 Trends For Fall/Winter 2017
Fall into fashion and style with the latest trends to keep you looking haute as the temperatures cool down all winter long. We're presenting you with the top 8 trends that you're going to want to add to your closet. Click through our gallery for fun furs, oversized suits, sock booties, and all the colors that everyone will be wearing.