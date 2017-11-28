Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “Pocahontas” is Not a Racial Slur

Photo by

National
Home > National

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “Pocahontas” is Not a Racial Slur

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-WHITE HOUSE

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Donald Trump managed to outdo himself on Monday by making a crass “Pocahontas” joke about Elizabeth Warren in the middle of honoring World War II Native American code talkers. During an MSNBC appearance shortly after, Warren expressed disgust with Trump’s remark, calling it “deeply unfortunate” that the President of the United States couldn’t make it through a ceremony honoring war heroes without throwing out a racial slur.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was also fortunate enough to hold the daily White House press briefing right after the ceremony, but naturally she defended the president and attempted to downplay the unfortunate incident. When asked why Trump felt the need to make an offensive slur while honoring war heroes, Huckabee Sanders incorrectly shot back, “I think what most people find offensive is Senator Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career.” She also referred to Warren’s response as “ridiculous.”

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Nicholas Kamm and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of CNN and YouTube

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos