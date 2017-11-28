President Trump Calls Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” While Honoring War Heroes

Speaking before Native American war heroes on Monday, President Trump took a jab at Sen. Elizabeth Warren and called her a familiar nickname.

“You were here long before any of us were here,” the president told a group of Native American code talkers. “Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.”

According to reports, there was an awkward silence afterward.

The moment took place in front of a portrait of President Andrew Jackson.

The president has called the Massachusetts Democrat the name on multiple occasions, a reference to her claims of having Native American ancestors.

Warren called his latest quip “deeply unfortunate.”

“”This was supposed to be an event to honor heroes, people who put it all on the line for our country, and people, who because of their incredible work, saved the lives of countless Americans and our allies,” Warren said on MSNBC. “It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur.”

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of CNN and YouTube