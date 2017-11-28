Feature Story
Jay Z has the most Grammy Nominations this year!

Written By: DJ Ty Lyles

Last Year at the Grammy’s everyone talked about Beyonce’ and Adele, and when it was mentioned that Jay Z was working on an album, people weren’t sure what to expect. However, Jay Z may have out done his wife by leading with the most Grammy nominations in 2018 with Kendrick Lamar coming in a close second place. Jay Z is nominated for a total of 8 Grammys and Kendrick Lamar is close with a total of 7. Not only is he nominated for album of the year, but also song and record of the year as well.  

The competition for album of the year and record of the year is stiff, because Jay Z is up against Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, and Bruno Mars, for both categories. In the past there have been some controversy as it relates to diversity, but that won’t be the case for this year’s show. There are several other Hip Hop and R&B  artists nominated, including Cardi B, SZA, Kehlani, and Ledisi to name a few. For the full story and complete list click here

 

