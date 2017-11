Everyone’s Getting Gift Cards This Year!

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s that time of year, the holiday season is here and people have the hardest time figuring out what to get people! Russ doesn’t have that problem because he’s determined to give everyone he knows an unregistered gift card! Good luck trying to use that!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: