Here’s How You Can Help The Victims Of Libya’s Slave Trade

If you were disturbed by the news of the modern slave auctions, here's how you can help end them.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 mins ago
Handcuffed hands

Source: Juanmonino / Getty

Bustle gave some suggestions for folks looking to take action after learning about the disturbing situation in Libya.

1. Demand that the United Nations and U.S. government get involved.

Consider contacting Ambassador Haley to encourage her to continue to prioritize the slave trade issue within the United Nations system.

2. Support The International Organization For Migration (IOM)

Working on the ground in Lybia, you can donate to the IOM here.

3. Donate to end poverty and slavery

You can help stop trafficking and slavery by donating to development organizations that help refugees (like the United Nations Refugee Agency) or to organizations that work on country-wide aid and development, either in Libya or in the countries from which migrants are fleeing.

Two options for donations to broader humanitarian and development aid include the World Food Program, Save The Children, Oxfam, and Medecins Sans Frontieres, among others.

4. Contact social media companies

According to the IOM, smugglers have previously used Facebook Live to broadcast videos of imprisoned migrants in Libya — and, in particular, to send these videos to migrants’ family members as a way of extorting money for their release. The IOM is asking social media companies to be ban the use of their services for the sharing of these types of videos. You too can help contribute to this advocacy by writing to Facebook to echo the requests of the IOM.

5. Raise awareness among your personal network

Free the Slaves provides a list of recommended ways in which you can spread the word about the issue. Some of these initiatives include sharing educational videos and books on the subject, following and sharing the organization’s social media posts, and encouraging others to donate to anti-slavery organizations and initiatives.

6. Take the time/effort to shop “slave-free”

Be aware of what your dollars are supporting.

