Features
Home > Features

Serena Williams Is Getting Her Very Own Nike World Headquarters Building Named After Her

From Compton to a world headquarters

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Serena Williams is a forced to be reckoned with, but that’s no secret. The Compton native has 23 Grand Slam titles, 319 weeks at the top, and an endless list of other accolades to her name. Even with all of those achievements, come 2019, the tennis superstar will have another honor to add, and this one is certainly more unique than some of her others on the list.

Williams’ longtime sponsor Nike announced the names of four new structures to be built in its Beaverton, Oregon campus expansion, and one of them will be named after Serena. Nike spoke highly of the superstar in a press release saying, “[Serena’s] record in tennis majors — an unmatched 23 singles titles — solidifies her stature as one of the greatest athletes of all time and one of the most inspiring people in sport.”

Already slated for completion in 2019, the Serena Williams Building is set to be the biggest structure at Nike’s World Headquarters, and will tower at more than 1 million square feet  while covering nearly three city blocks.

Luckily for all of her fans–and unluckily for her opponents–Serena will soon be returning from maternity leave after the birth of daughter Alexis Olympia, attempting another grand slam title to add to her resume.

Congrats to Serena on the huge honor!

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Serena Williams Is Getting Her Very Own Nike World Headquarters Building Named After Her

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos