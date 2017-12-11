Feature Story
An Image From This Iconic Group Inspired Eminem’s BET Performance

The Detroit spitter gives credit.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
BET Awards '10 - Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Eminem had social media on fire when he dissed Donald Trump in a freestyle at the BET Hip Hop Awards in October.

Now, in a talk with Interview magazine, the midwest spitter reveals the influence on his performance. He originally was supposed to perform the rap live onstage at the awards show, but then plans changed, and he filmed the freestyle cypher in Detroit.

The group that inspired the visuals for his diss was Public Enemy. “One of the things we were trying to mimic was Public Enemy’s ‘You’re Gonna Get Yours’ cover,” he said. “I don’t know if anybody got that, but that’s kind of the feel that we were going for.”

Check out the cover image below.

Public Enemy is no stranger to politically charged music and lead rapper Chuck D has definitely made it clear that he’s not a fan of Trump.

Seems like Eminem has no problem shouting out his influencers. You can check out his full interview here.

comments – Add Yours
