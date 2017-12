Derrick Rose Has Bone Spur in Ankle

Via | Slam Online

After suffering what was originally reported as “continuing discomfort in his left ankle,” Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose revealed that he has a bone spur.

Rose, who rejoined the Cavs on Monday, acknowledged that a procedure may be necessary “if his rehab does not take.” From ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

"I'm just trying to take it one day at a time."@drose updates us on his status in Indiana: https://t.co/UfCtiVFUnP pic.twitter.com/wn95cucY46 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 8, 2017

