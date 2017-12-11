Feature Story
Fix It Jesus! Did Chris Bosh’s Mama Turn One Of His Homes Into A Trap House?

The home owned by the former NBA star has been raided as a result of complaints that drugs were being sold out of the residence.

Written By: Nia Noelle

We’re not sure what to make of this one, but here it goes.

Texas authorities claim that a home owned by former NBA star Chris Bosh has been recently raided because they suspected someone in the house was selling drugs.

According to USA TODAY, Bosh’s mother Frieda Bosh is the current resident and her name is on the police warrant.

In a statement released from the DeSoto police department, they claim they received information from several sources that a large number of strange cars were coming and going from the house. The same sources also told authorities that they saw “hand to hand” drug type transactions occurring outside the residence.

Whether or not that is true remains to be seen, but when searching the home, “detectives seized a large amount of drug paraphernalia which is indicative of narcotics trafficking.”

However NO arrests were made.

Yet, according to TMZ one of the men suspected in the crack-cocaine-heroin trade was accused in the past of shooting a man in the face during a drug deal. That, and they claim the home was guarded by a large iron fence and outfitted with security cameras, to which they claim is “a common tactic for drug traffickers.” (Or someone whose son is a millionaire and wants their privacy.)

As of now, Chris Bosh has not been named as a suspect in the sting and his only connection is that he owns the home.

Arrests could be made in the near future. In the meantime, Bosh has yet to release a statement about the raid.

According to Twitter, Bosh and his family appear to be in Mexico:

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

Photos