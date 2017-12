Rhoda Young’s Facebook live video of her reporting a house fire goes viral!

In the age of social media, I guess you can be who or what ever you want just by using your cell phone. Well this is definitely true with Rhoda Young of Norfolk, VA. While running errands with her husband they saw huge clouds of smoke and decided to be the first on the scene to report live on Facebook and possibly solve the crime. This hilarious video has gone viral and is being talked about all over social media.

According to the Virginian-Pilot Young said, “I get excited when things are going on. I’m nosy, so I like getting into people’s business and I like people to know what’s going on”. For the full story click here.

