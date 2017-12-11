Sports
Home > Sports

Does the Bengals loss to the Bears mean it’s over for Marvin Lewis?

Written By: DJ Ty Lyles

Posted 2 hours ago
7 reads
Leave a comment

The weather for Sunday night’s game against the Bears was cold, but the Bengals fans seem to be even colder when it comes to the future of Marvin Lewis with the team. After taking a devastating blow with the close lost to the Steelers on Monday night, the expectation for most fans is that the Bengals would be fired up for the Bears game. Many are saying that it was a lackluster performance and the fingers are pointing towards Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.  According to sources Lewis said, “I am shocked”, “We didn’t play well at all today”!

Lewis also went on to say, “I am at a lost for words”. For the full story click here

Next week the Bengals head to Minnesota to face the 10-3 Vikings and will need all the help they can get. So, the question today is should Marvin Lewis leave or should he stay? Take our survey and let us know how you feel about our Bengals.

Bengals , Cincinnati Bengals , marvin lewis , NFL

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Does the Bengals loss to the Bears mean it’s over for Marvin Lewis?

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 5 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos