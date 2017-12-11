Does the Bengals loss to the Bears mean it’s over for Marvin Lewis?

The weather for Sunday night’s game against the Bears was cold, but the Bengals fans seem to be even colder when it comes to the future of Marvin Lewis with the team. After taking a devastating blow with the close lost to the Steelers on Monday night, the expectation for most fans is that the Bengals would be fired up for the Bears game. Many are saying that it was a lackluster performance and the fingers are pointing towards Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. According to sources Lewis said, “I am shocked”, “We didn’t play well at all today”!

Lewis also went on to say, “I am at a lost for words”. For the full story click here…

Next week the Bengals head to Minnesota to face the 10-3 Vikings and will need all the help they can get. So, the question today is should Marvin Lewis leave or should he stay? Take our survey and let us know how you feel about our Bengals.

