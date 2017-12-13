Features
Home > Features

See How This Underprivileged Teen Went From College Dropout To The Top Pick For Schools Around The Country

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Thayer Hall, West Point Military Academy campus...

Source: John Greim / Getty

Sometimes all it takes is a little magic to get things done.

Teenager Drew Anthony had a pretty rough upbringing, growing up in the inner city without his father who was killed in a drive by shooting when Anthony was just 3. But against the odds, he continued to excel in school, even learning to speak German and Italian.

Anthony’s dream of being an Opera star is what really kept him afloat — until he was forced out of college last year because he couldn’t afford the tuition. But the magic of the Universe was on young Anthony’s side. St. Luke’s choral director invited Anthony to perform one night, which went on to be Anthony’s greatest performance of his life so far.

That day, the audience raised $40,000 for Drew — enough to cover his next year of college. This video is proof that dreams do come true if you allow them to work themselves out.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading See How This Underprivileged Teen Went From College Dropout To The Top Pick For Schools Around The Country

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos