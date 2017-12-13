The Pentagon Just Ignored Trump’s Transphobia And We Love It

Photo by

The Pentagon Just Ignored Trump's Transphobia And We Love It

The POTUS just got a lesson in the law.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 5 hours ago
It’s like getting a hug from Baby Jesus when  Trump does something unconstitutional and he gets a smack down from the law. This happened today with 45’s “ban” on transgender individuals serving in the military.

In case you blocked it out of your mind, back in  July Trump decided via Twitter that transgender people could not serve in the military. Why?  Because their “surgeries” are too expensive. This logic was deeply foolish considering not all trans people get surgery and the money that goes to the small amount of trans people who decide on surgery is minmual — especially when the “military already spends 10 times more on erectile dysfunction prescriptions.” In addition, Trump’s $80 billion trips to Mar-A-Largo costs more than any trans person.

There are thousands of trans people who proudly serve and protect their country. Kicking trans people out, or anyone who volunteers their service, will only make our country less safe. Fortunately, the Defense Department officials said on Monday that Trump’s transphobia “most likely violates constitutional rights to due process and equal protection,” according to the New York Times.

The judge, Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the Federal District Court in Washington, wrote in a ruling, “The court is not persuaded that defendants will be irreparably injured by allowing the accession of transgender individuals into the military beginning on Jan. 1, 2018.” Basically, Trump was told to have several seats.

However, the fight is not over. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House’s lyin’  press secretary, told reporters that Trump will continue to fight selfless Americans who want to serve their country, “The Department of Justice is currently reviewing the legal options to ensure the president’s directive is implemented.”

Fortunately, other Americans will continue to ensure none of the president’s bigotry will be implemented.

SOURCE: New York Times

The Wake Up: First Openly Gay NFL Coach, Trump Readies Transgender Military Ban

President Trump Bans Transgender People From The Military Service

Photos