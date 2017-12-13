Feature Story
Kirk Frost Gets Out Of Paternity Drama On Technicality

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Brunch With A Baller: Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Edition

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

I guess we’ll never know if Kirk Frost is really the father of Jasmine Washington’s son Kannon. According to Bossip, Kirk doesn’t have to take a paternity test due to a legal technicality.

Judge Debra Turner closed Washington’s case after she failed to serve Kirk with legal papers in the allotted time frame. Washington’s lawyer reportedly threatened to get a warrant to force Kirk to accept the paper.

“Kirk Frost is running from taking this test,” Washington’s new lawyer, Tony Mathis told BOSSIP in a previous report. “He’s too scared to take the test because he knows the baby is his. All he has to do is take the test. Let’s get the damn thing over with.”

In case you don’t remember, Jasmine made her Love & Hip Hop Atlanta debut last season when she accused Kirk of paying her to keep quiet about their alleged love child. He then denied their child and took away his financial contributions.

Kirk and Rasheeda reportedly ended their relationship over the affair.

