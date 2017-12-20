HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him Or Her’ And ‘Sweet Life’

HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him Or Her’ And ‘Sweet Life’

The more Issa Rae, the better!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 11 mins ago
HBO is firmly committed to stay in the Issa Rae business and fans reap all the benefits. It was just announced that the top premium cable network has nabbed two new series’ from the Insecure star that already sound addictive.

While we continue to wait on season three of the incredible Insecure, HBO and Issa Rae have given fans an early Christmas present with news that the actress/creator/producer has two new series in the works, Him Or Her and Sweet Life, that are completely different from Insecure, proving that Rae is unstoppable right now. Deadline first broke the news of the new programming between HBO and Rae, including an in-depth synopsis about each show.

Via Deadline:

HBO has picked up the comedy and the drama from the Golden Globe nominated ‘Insecure’ star and co-creator for development as a part of Rae’s 2016 inked first look producing deal with the premium cabler.

Along with ex-‘Daily Show’ writer and Emmy-winner Travon Free, Rae will executive produce ‘Him or Her.’ The single camera half-hour chronicles the dating life of a bisexual black man and the distinctly different worlds and relationships he finds himself in. Rae’s ColorCreative.TV partner Deniese Davis will also EP the comedy along with 3 Arts with Full Frontal writer Free penning the series.

Set in the Black Beverly Hills of Windsor Hills, ‘Sweet Life’ is a coming of age tale of the well-heeled teens growing up in the LA neighborhood. Co-created by Rae and Scandal producer Raamla Mohamed, the duo will pen the one-hour drama. Both Mohamed and Rae are EPs on ‘Sweet Life,’ along with 3 Arts.

After reading the synopsis for each series…um, can we have them now?! Issa Rae is consistently proving that her voice and vision is incredibly necessary in the television world and she’s not afraid to tackle controversial topics, as Him Or Her is likely to be, given that the male lead is bisexual.

As for Insecure, season three is currently in production and can likely be expected to premiere in the summer of 2018. Meanwhile, you can check out Rae next in the popular Black Lives Matter-inspired film adaptation of the novel, The Hate U Give that stars Amandla Stenberg and Regina Hall. She will play an activist who provides support to Stenberg’s character Starr. The film is set to be released in 2018, with filming recently ending in Atlanta.

 

