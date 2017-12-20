Too Much? Rapper Khia Drags Reginae Carter & Toya Wright

Khia claims she doesn’t typically read children, but she had time today to drag 19-year-old Reginae Carter. The My Neck, My Back rapper took aim at Toya and Reginae and boy oh boy did she unload on the mother/daughter duo on her Facebook Live show #TheQueensCourt.

Apparently it all started when Khia jokingly questioned who Toya’s current baby’s daddy is, spawning a shady reaction from Toya and Reginae, who later went live on Instagram to shade the “Thug Misses.”

“I just want to know who the baby daddy was,” Khia questioned “Cause Toya is still carrying the last name Wright. Once you get a divorce give that n*gga his last name. So, I was like Toya Wright. And, then I heard she was pregnant by another n*gga. Why is she pregnant by this other n*gga when she was married to Memphitz?”

Toya and Reginae responded by calling Khia her a one-hit wonder and a bum who sits on the Internet talking about other people all day. Reginae proclaimed she’s old enough to step into the beef and defend her mother and let loose on the rapper, calling her out for envying Trina.

“She’s obsessed with Trina. She mad she could never be the baddest! And, come on when was your last hit other than “My Neck and My Back,” Reginae said.

Perhaps Reginae, Toya and their grandmother (who apparently also had words for Khia) should have avoided stepping into the ring with Khia, because she unleashed a verbal lashing upon them on this week’s show.

Khia had some choice words for Toya’s parenting. “For the record, you gave that child too much control at a young age because you always had to tell her ‘Call yo daddy.’ That’s why Reginae think she run everything. But, we not buying it over here. She may run y’all because she’s y’all meal ticket, but we’re not buying it. We want you to be a mother to Reginae, stop being her friend.”

Good Lawd. The highlights, below:

