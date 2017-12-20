LeBron James Shares A Strong Message Through His Footwear

LeBron James has always been outspoken when it comes to controversial issues, and he’s not about to stop anytime soon. In the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday night game against the Washington Wizards, the superstar athlete wore a pair of distinct sneakers to make a statement.

The sneakers, one black and one white, had gold trimming that etched the word “equality” and the symbolic Nike logo. Being in downtown DC while wearing this pair of speakers spoke volumes, especially since the Capitol One Arena is just minutes from the White House.

After the game, LeBron was asked about the sneakers when he responded, “This is a beautiful country and we’re never going to let one person dictate how beautiful and how powerful we are.” He continued, “Obviously, I’ve been … very outspoken and well-spoken about the situation that’s going on at the helm here. … Equality is all about understanding our rights, understanding what we stand for and how powerful we are as men and as women, black or white or Hispanic. It doesn’t matter your race.”

LeBron finished the game with a win, defeating the Wizards 106-99. What are your thoughts on his special footwear?

