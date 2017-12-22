Features
Netflix Keeps Us Hype With A Preview For Dave Chappelle’s Upcoming Stand-Up Special

The truth hurts, but it hurts a little less coming from Dave

Posted December 22, 2017
Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Dave Chappelle has been ahead of the game for his entire career (and probably before that, too). Even though  Chappelle’s newest Netflix stand-up special was filmed long before Congress voted on the ridiculous sweeping tax bill that includes a 40% tax cut for corporations, there’s a newly released bit from the upcoming special that sounds a little bit too familiar.

Netflix is gearing up to release their third Dave Chappelle comedy special in a year, Equanimity, which comes out on December 31. The streaming service’s comedy Twitter page–fittingly titled, “Netflix Is A Joke,” released an incredibly timely preview from the special that is getting people in the mood for a good laugh. In the clip, Dave discusses the “poor whites” who elected Trump, cracking jokes on how the now-President was never looking out for them at all, but instead has always looked out for rich people like Chappelle.

“I’ve never had a problem with white people ever in my life, but, full disclosure, poor whites are my least favorites. We’ve got a lot of trouble out of them. And I’ve never seen so many of them up close…I stood with them in line … and I listened to them say naive, poor white people things. I’m standing there, thinking in my mind, ‘You dumb *******. You are poor. He’s fighting for me.”

The people of twitter are definitely excited after seeing this clip, and December 31 cannot come soon enough. Check out the fan reactions to this new clip below.

Photos