WWYD? You Won’t Believe What This Pastor Did After Finding A $6.5 Million Diamond

Posted December 22, 2017
Leave a comment
Last week, we told you about the homeless man who got lucky and made off with $354K that he found at a Paris Airport — but a similar situation recently happened to a an African pastor and what he did with his findings was completely opposite of the homeless man’s decision to keep the money for himself.

According to CBS :

The 709-carat “Peace Diamond” was discovered in the village of Koryardu in March. The man who found it, Pastor Emmanuel Momoh, sold the diamond in order to help the village. In a statement obtained by Forbes, Momoh said, “The Peace Diamond will greatly improve the lives of our people as it will bring clean water, electricity, schools, medical facilities, bridges and roads to our villages and the Kono District.”

The jewel ultimately went to auction after an offer was rejected by the Sierra Leone government in May. It sold for $6.5 million in New York earlier this month to Graff Diamonds.

Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to let us know what you would do if you found a $6.5 million diamond. See more about the wild lavish diamond and Pastor Emmanuel and what the country’s President is planning to do with the rock.

Photos