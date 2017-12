Via | HipHopDX

Since Cardi B released her new single “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage on Friday (December 22), the song has garnered over 2.7 million plays on YouTube in just over 24 hours. But not everyone was feeling Cardi’s official follow-up to the history-making “Bodak Yellow.”

Countless people took to Twitter to complain about the multiple mentions of Offset, who is Cardi’s fiancé and a member of the platinum-selling Atlanta trio Migos.

