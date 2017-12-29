News Roundup: Obama Beats Trump For Most Admired Man; Atlanta Anchor Dies; Actors’ Globes Protest

News Roundup: Obama Beats Trump For Most Admired Man; Atlanta Anchor Dies; Actors’ Globes Protest

The former president also beat out Trump last year.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Obama Beats Trump As Most Admired Man Again

Barack Obama kept his Most Admired Man title in the U.S. The 44th president beat out Trump for the number one spot, with 17 percent of Americans picking him as the man that they admire the most, the annual Gallup poll released Wednesday said. Only 14 percent picked Trump, marking one of the few times that the incumbent president was not chosen as the most admired man.

This year is also the 10th year that Obama has been given this honor. Twenty-two percent of Americans voted for him, with Trump having earned only 15 percent in 2016, NBC News reported.

Hillary Clinton also remained the most admired woman this year, with 9 percent of those surveyed picking her, according to the poll. Michelle Obama came in second, with 7 percent of those surveyed choosing her, Gallup said. The survey used a random sample of 1, 049 adults who were contacted via telephone interviews done from December 4 to 11.

Atlanta Anchor Amanda Davis Dies

Beloved CBS 46 morning news anchor Amanda Davis dies after suffering a massive, unexpected stroke this week. Davis was rushed to a hospital and underwent treatment after she was found at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday.

Many prominent Black journalists, politicians and public figures have expressed their sadness and offered condolences on social media.

#MenToo? Actors To Protest At Golden Globes

Just a few weeks after actresses pledged to protest sexual harassment by wearing black to the Golden Globes on January 7, actors are following suit.  Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is among the list of actors and Hollywood professionals that will stand in solidarity with actresses at the event, Johnson confirmed to Entertainment Weekly. Celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinanti, who works with Johnson and other stars such as Tom Hiddleston, will also be wearing black.

“Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes,” Urbinanti wrote in a post to Instagram. “At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…”

