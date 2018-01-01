Is Freddie Jackson Healthy??

Is Freddie Jackson OK? There is a video floating around of Freddie performing on Xmas Eve and he actually sounds good but looks extremely frail. Facebook user Darrin Davis posted the video wit the caption that read, “Rocking with #FreddieJackson on Christmas Eve’s eve. I was shocked at his appearance, as he didn’t appear well. He announced that he had a cold, but said he was going to be there tonight regardless. He actually sounded good and put on a good show, but by the time he got to this final song he seemed completely drained. He sang all of his hits including Rock Me Tonight, Jam Tonight, Have You Ever Loved Somebody and You Are My Lady. Plus This Christmas and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

Check out the video below and see for yourself