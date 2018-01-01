Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Is Freddie Jackson Healthy??

The singers appearance has fans wondering if he's well

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
135 reads
Leave a comment
Soul Train Awards 2011 - Show

Source: Chris McKay / Getty

Is Freddie Jackson OK? There is a video floating around of Freddie performing on Xmas Eve and he actually sounds good but looks extremely frail. Facebook user Darrin Davis posted the video wit the caption that read, “Rocking with #FreddieJackson on Christmas Eve’s eve. I was shocked at his appearance, as he didn’t appear well. He announced that he had a cold, but said he was going to be there tonight regardless. He actually sounded good and put on a good show, but by the time he got to this final song he seemed completely drained. He sang all of his hits including Rock Me Tonight, Jam Tonight, Have You Ever Loved Somebody and You Are My Lady. Plus This Christmas and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

Check out the video below and see for yourself

Sexiest Chocolate Men

45 photos Launch gallery

Sexiest Chocolate Men

Continue reading Sexiest Chocolate Men

Sexiest Chocolate Men

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 11 months ago
02.02.17
Photos