Russell Simmons’ #NotMe Movement Appears To End Weeks Before Two Women File Rape Charges With NYPD

The music mogul continues to deny all of the allegations made against him.

Posted 2 hours ago
Russell Simmons has decided to put an end to his poorly supported #NotMe Movement weeks before two women filed charges with the NYPD.

According to the New York Daily News, a duo of alleged victims have filed charges with police accusing Simmons of rape. TMZ writes that one of the women is Sherri Hines,  a woman who claimed publicly that Simmons raped her during a taping of “Megyn Kelly Today” last year.

During her interview, Hines claimed Simmons invited her to his New York office after a night out in 1983 and pinned her down and assaulted her. Meanwhile, the second woman, who is unnamed, claims that Simmons raped her at his Manhattan home after they went on a date in 1991.

Like the accusations from other women who have come forward, the popular yogi and devoted vegan has “vehemently” denied these as well.

“I vehemently deny all these allegations,” he said in a statement issued by his rep Eric Rose.

“These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual.

He added, “The current allegations range from the patently untrue to the frivolous and hurtful. The presumption of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ must not be replaced by ‘Guilty by Accusation.’”

Now according to Page Six and other outlets, it appears that Simmons has halted his ill-conceived #NotMe campaign that he launched when the first crop of allegations were brought against him.

The gossip website notes that the last they heard of this campaign, “Simmons has posted on Instagram three times, each time with an “inspirational” quote. He hasn’t used the hashtag since, and there have been no further attempts to prove his innocence in the press.”

Here’s are examples of that:

In the meantime, Simmons is currently facing accusations of rape or sexual assault from at least a dozen women.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as soon as they become available. 

