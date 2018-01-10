The Gabi Fresh x Swimsuits For All Collection Features Breast Cancer Activist In Campaign

It may be cold outside, but Gabi Fresh is heating things up with her latest campaign shoot for Swimsuits For All. The plus-size blogger and entrepreneur has launched her third collection with the swimsuit company.

The collection features bikinis, monokinis, and sexy one pieces. The 10 piece collection seems more well rounded and fitting for multiple body shapes than her previous collection, making it shoppable for almost everyone.

The collection ranges from $70.00 for the Oasis Bikini to $150.00 for the Rockies Underwire Bikini. While the collection is cute and affordable, the highlight was seeing breast cancer survivor and sexuality educator, Ericka Hart in the campaign!

Ericka Hart has risen in popularity ever since going topless at Afropunk in 2016. The educator wrote in an op-ed to Afropunk, “I went topless at Afropunk to challenge the notion that “female-bodied” people can’t take their shirt off due to some androcentric, understated rule that it should not happen in public. I took my shirt off at Afropunk to not only to be seen as a cancer warrior, but to reclaim my sexuality. Breast cancer patients are so often painted as walking inspirational beings, thus effacing any opportunity to be seen as sexy or erotic.”

Will Ericka be adding model to her resume? She is slaying these swimsuits!

The Gabi Fresh x Swimsuits For All campaign shoot also features audio of the three campaign models (including Philomena Kwao), discussing their “Warrior Women.” The audio is accompanied with a split photo with the left half of the photo being a childhood image and the right half of the photo is the model in the swimsuit. Ericka passionately says, “I wanna insert myself in a narrative where I’m often times erased.”

Swimsuits with an empowering message? We’re sold!

