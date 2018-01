Russ Rants: No Oprah 2020!

Your browser does not support iframes.

After Oprah’s powerful Golden Globe Speech there has been talk about Oprah running for the President of the United States in 2020. Sources close to her have confirmed that she’s “intrigued” by the idea. However, Russ Parr doesn’t feel too cool about it. In fact, he doesn’t want Oprah to run at all. Listen above to find out why.

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: