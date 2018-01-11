Fashion & Style
Lupita Nyong’o Gives Us Two Piece Winter Style On The Red Carpet

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
Lupita Nyong’o shimmered and shined on the red carpet at the 2018 National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala.

2018 National Board Of Review Awards Gala

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

The Black Panther star might not have attended the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, but she did give us an all black look on this red carpet.

2018 National Board Of Review Awards Gala

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

The Kenyan-Mexican actress wore a pre-Fall 2018 Balmain crop top and maxi skirt set. The two piece had a sparkly look, giving off a starry night appeal on the red carpet.

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Lupita wore her Senagalese twists in an up-do, showing off her exquisite face and giving a regal appeal. We’re loving this look!

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

I’m loving the oversized buttons, a popular 2017 micro-trend that will be showing up more prominently in 2018. Lupita looks happy, confident, and sexy on the red carpet. We’re loving this look.

Lupita was pictured on the red carpet with Director Jordan Peele and Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya, whom were also present at the event.

2016 US Open Celebrity Sightings - Day 2

Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong'o Slayed The Head Wrap

Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong'o Slayed The Head Wrap

Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong'o Slayed The Head Wrap

Lupita Nyong'o embraces her African heritage on the red carpet, press circuits and when she is just out being her elegant, fabulous self. #TeamBeautiful is obsessed with her beautiful headwraps giving a nod to her Kenyan culture. Check out everytime this Queen rocked a head wrap with effortless perfection.

