Sam’s Club Closing or Have Closed Several Stores Across the U.S.

Sam’s Club has announced that it will close “a series of clubs” across the country.

Media in states including Texas, New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Arizona and Alaska are reporting store closures.

WHIO reports that two Cincinnati-area stores have closed without notice. There are at least seven Sam’s Club locations in the Cleveland/Northeast Ohio area.

Sam’s Club tweeted an explanation in response to one follower on Thursday:

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

Earlier in the day Thursday, Walmart, owner and operator of Sam’s Club, announced it was raising its minimum wage and handing out tax cut bonuses because of the new tax law.

