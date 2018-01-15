Sam’s Club Closing or Have Closed Several Stores Across the U.S.

Sam’s Club Closing or Have Closed Several Stores Across the U.S.

Sam's Clubs To Cut 10 Percent Of Workforce

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Sam’s Club has announced that it will close “a series of clubs” across the country.

Media  in states including Texas, New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Arizona and Alaska are reporting store closures.

WHIO reports that two Cincinnati-area stores have closed without notice. There are at least seven Sam’s Club locations in the Cleveland/Northeast Ohio area.

Sam’s Club tweeted an explanation in response to one follower on Thursday:

Earlier in the day Thursday, Walmart, owner and operator of Sam’s Club, announced it was raising its minimum wage and handing out tax cut bonuses because of the new tax law.

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Zhang Peng and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Photos