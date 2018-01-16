Kim and Kanye Welcome Baby #3!

Congrats to Kim and Kanye as they have welcomed baby number three to their family via surrogate.

Kim announced on her website that their baby girl was born the morning of January 15th weighing in at 7lbs. 6oz. The couple used a surrogate after Kim was able to give birth to their first two children because she has a condition called placenta accreta. Placenta accreta is so serious that a mother can loose her life giving birth so it wasn’t safe for Kim to try to carry their third child naturally.

No word on what the baby girls name is but we are sure it will be something unique.

Congrats to The West on their growing family. Now we just wonder will Kylie or Khloe give birth next?