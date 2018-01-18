Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Oprah’s Luscious Rainbow Locks

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

TV Mogul Oprah Winfrey recently did a photo shoot for the cover of O Magazine. It’s 2018 and she’s not playing! The 63-year old sported a colorful new hairstyle that has everyone talking.

Hot off the trail of her Golden Globes speech, Oprah’s locks featured pink and purple streaks while she wore a navy blue off the should dress. She posed for in other looks and hairstyles, but this particular style is definitely a first for the actress and former tv show host.

While posing for the picture, Oprah stated, “I’m really getting in touch with my inner Diana Ross.”

Do you agree? Did she knock it out the park with this look or naught? Vote in our poll below now!

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Smith Debuts A New Hairstyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: This Mirror Will Tell You Everything That’s Wrong With Your Face

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cassie Ventura Ventures Out In Versace For The New Year

Leanne Marshall - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Here Are 27 Haute Hairstyles To Help You Ring In The New Year

27 photos Launch gallery

Here Are 27 Haute Hairstyles To Help You Ring In The New Year

Continue reading Here Are 27 Haute Hairstyles To Help You Ring In The New Year

Here Are 27 Haute Hairstyles To Help You Ring In The New Year

New Year’s Eve is the night to take your party look up a notch. Here are some gorgeous looks to give you some hair-spiration for the last night of the year.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos