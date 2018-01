New Music Coming From Prince!

I wonder if the new material will be available via any streaming sites??? hmmmmmm….

Via | Rollingstone

Prince‘s video likeness will appear onstage April 21st with a live band at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The event, Prince: Live on the Big Screen will include video and audio of “remastered and never-before-released” material. Prince’s longtime collaborators and “very special guests” will contribute to the concert, according to Prince’s estate.

