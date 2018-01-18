Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

WATCH: #TeamBeautiful Shows You How To Achieve Taraji P. Henson’s “Killer” Look In ‘Proud Mary’

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Taraji P. Henson stars in the movie Proud Mary and is serving LEWK after LEWK. We wanted to learn how to achieve her fast and flawless look that can take you from 9A to 5P to after 5P! We have Iman Cosmetics (who also is a sponsor of the movie) bring celebrity makeup artist Nickia Williams to show us not only how to get the look, but also some pro-tips to help you look like a star. Our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James, will teach you more about the Iman Cosmetics brand as well as her favorite product picks (like their affordable Luxury Highlighter). Tag us @HelloBeautiful x #ImanxProudMaryMovie when you recreate your looks!

DON’T MISS:

WATCH: Haute By Hello Beautiful Unveils Premiere Collection With Model Citizen

EXCLUSIVE: Get All The Details On Taraji P. Henson’s Hairstyles For Proud Mary

EXCLUSIVE: Taraji P. Henson’s New Flick ‘Proud Mary’ Is Full Of Action And Fashion

49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

LET'S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

14 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

LET'S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards brought out the best in Black Hollywood on the red carpet. We got stunning sequins and some serious leg action from your favorite celebs in their best dressed. The makeup and beauty looks really stood out to us. Click through our gallery to see what's trending on the NAACP Image Awards red carpet and how key products you need to achieve some of these looks!

 

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 6 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 9 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 10 months ago
03.20.17
Photos