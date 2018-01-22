Trump-Supporting White Supremacist Town Manager Pushes For Racial Segregation

The White supremacist town manager of Jackman, Maine wants people who are not part of “Western civilization” to stay away from the city, the Bangor Daily News. He’s also promoting the myth that White supremacists are not necessarily racist.
SEE ALSO: Here’s Why A Texas City Council Thinks It’s OK For The City Manager To Use A Racial Slur
“We are pro-white without being anti-other groups in terms of their racial identity. But we … oppose the idea of bringing people in from the outside that come from different cultures,” Tom Kawczynski, the city manager, said about his group named New Albion. “I would say unequivocally that I see Islam as fundamentally incompatible with Western civilization,” he added.
Kawczynski, a 37-year-old Arizona native, started New Albion and his town manager position about a year ago after moving to Maine from New Hampshire. His group is made up of a “few dozen” like-minded people across Maine who insist that New Albion is not a White nationalist organization. Their aim is to promote “European heritage” in northern New England. That language is really just a way to clean up their image and deceive people into believing that their White superiority sentiments are benign.
Jackman hired Kawczynski, who was an active Donald Trump campaign supporter in New Hampshire, from a pool of 14 candidates. He passed a background check and several interviews, but his ideology never came up in the hiring process. And apparently, no one check his Facebook page. The town manager insists that his racial views do not influence his decision-making for the town of about 860 people, located near the Canadian border. “I do not run [Jackman] in a way where we in any way discriminate against anyone who is there. And we follow all the guidelines. And we respect everyone that comes through,” Kawczynski said. That’s hard to believe.
SEE ALSO:
Do Ben Carson’s Son And Wife Work For HUD, Too?
Doug Jones Comes Under Fire For Siding With Republicans In Government Shutdown
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25